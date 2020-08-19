Trump Is the Wrong Prez: Michelle Obama, Sanders Bat For Joe Biden
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.”Michelle Obama, Former US First Lady
In the run up to the US Elections 2020, Democrats opened the platform to an extraordinary and unconventional National Convention, held online for the first time ever.
On 18 August, Joe Biden was formally nominated for President.
Michelle Obama, an anti-Trump Republican, kin of George Floyd, kin of deceased COVID-19 patients, frontline workers, all come together to bat for Biden.
While the speakers hailed Biden, the former vice president and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris Former, Michelle capped the convention with her powerful speech, urging that 'it is up to us to add our voices and our votes to the course of history.'
“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”Michelle Obama, Former First Lady
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, meanwhile, urged voters to back Biden and argued that, "If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy. This election is about preserving our democracy."
"The future of our democracy is at stake, The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake.", added Sanders.
COVID-19, Racism and Economy Took Centre Stage
Michelle criticised the Trump administration over the hundreds of thousands deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, for unemployment and for widespread racism in the United States.
“More than 150,000 people have died and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless... And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a neverending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office.”Michelle Obama, Former US First Lady
"This president is not just a threat to our democracy, but, by rejecting science, he has put our lives and health in jeopardy,” Sanders said, summarising Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
New York Governor, a member of the Democratic party, Andrew Cuomo, also slammed Trump’s response to coronavirus calling it "dysfunctional and incompetent."
“Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America’s divisions weakened it," he said.
"Donald Trump didn't create the initial division, the division created Donald Trump, he just made it worse," added Cuomo.
Obama & Sanders Said Trump Is Trying to Prevent People From Voting
Michelle alleged, "... folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting. They’re closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods. They’re purging voter rolls. They’re sending people out to intimidate voters, and they’re lying about the security of our ballots"
Sanders also made similar allegations saying, "During this president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal."
“During this president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal. He has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the US Postal Service, deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protesters, threatened to delay the election and suggested that he will not leave office if he loses. This is not normal, and we must never treat it like it is.”Bernie Sanders, US Senator
A Republican Turned Against Trump, Too
There were also some who chose set aside party differences and ‘work for the country’.
Prominent Republican and former Governor of Ohio, John Kasich, said he's a lifelong Republican, but patriotism comes before country. He chose to speak in favour of Biden on various issues.
“America is at a crossroads... In normal times, something like this probably would never happen, but these are not normal times.”John Kasich, Republican & Former Governor of Ohio
'My Dad Paid With His Life for Trusting Donald Trump'
One of the most moving moments of the evening was an address by Kristin Urquiza, daughter of a “healthy 65-year-old” man, who died from coronavirus after Arizona rushed to reopen its economy, “at the urging of the president.”
“His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life... The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in.”Kristin Urquiza, Daughter of deceased COVID patient
A Moment of Silence for Floyd Amid Election Chaos
The convention also observed a moment of silence along with the brothers of George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in police custody sparked protests across the country.
“George should be alive today," Philonise Floyd said while naming all those who were killed in the name of racism.
United States is still weeks away from polls on 3 November, as the battle between Trump and Biden intensifies, but the coronavirus pandemic is still not under control, with the country breaching the 5.5 million cases mark recently.
