Trump Is the Wrong Prez: Michelle Obama, Sanders Bat For Joe Biden

"This president is not just a threat to our democracy, but, by rejecting science, he has put our lives and health in jeopardy,” Sanders said, summarising Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

New York Governor, a member of the Democratic party, Andrew Cuomo, also slammed Trump’s response to coronavirus calling it "dysfunctional and incompetent."

“Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America’s divisions weakened it," he said.

"Donald Trump didn't create the initial division, the division created Donald Trump, he just made it worse," added Cuomo.