Three Reasons Why BJP is Compelled to Follow Nitish Kumar in Bihar

The BJP, which is adamant on NPR in the rest of the country and is talking profusely on NRC, has been forced to support the proposal against NPR and NRC in Bihar.

No major BJP leader has said so far that NRC will not be implemented, but has said that there has been no discussion on it. BJP's intention is clear concerning the caste-based census. Their intention shows that the central government of BJP has not been able to release the figures of the ethnic census which were collected in 2011 during its nearly six-year rule.

BJP is implementing NPR in the country. But by forcing the BJP to come together on these three matters in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish has given a very clear indication. The biggest message is that Nitish occupies the pilot's seat in Bihar.