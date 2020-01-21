The Quint’s Win at RNG Awards Proves Worth of Fearless Journalism

Hina Rohtagi got the same award for the print category, who wrote about the people of Morni, Haryana, and their problems. She talked about how residents crossed a 20 feet pipeline to go to school or for work.

News18's Anirudh Ghoshal won the award in the Civics category for his report on how the UP government's claims regarding the state being rid of encephalitis was incorrect.

BBC News Hindi's Sarvapriya Sangwan won the award in the broadcast section of the Environment/Science category for a story from Jadugora, Jharkhand, about people affected by Uranium, and asks if this area is paying the price for India's nuclear dreams.

In the regional category, Anwesha Banarjee won it for her reportage on human trafficking.

These awards have been given at a time when the nation is readily protesting against the CAA-NRC. These awards have been given for propagating the voices of the oppressed and marginalised communities.

While presenting these awards, President Ram Nath Kovind said: