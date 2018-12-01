No Way: Residents on Renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar  

However, when The Quint asked the people of Hyderabad what they thought of the proposal, the answer was a resounding no. “That’s not a prime concern. That should not be the prime concern. Because changing the name doesn’t change the standard of living of the people,” said a lawyer from Hyderabad.

Chanakya, a software engineer, said the proposal was a political gimmick. “They are trying to replicate what they did in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

However, both agreed that in case the name is changed, they might get used to it.