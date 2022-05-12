Sky Over China's Port City Turned Blood Red: The Truth Behind It Will Shock You
While some feared that there was a massive fire raging nearby, others assumed it heralded the apocalypse.
People in China's eastern port city Zhoushan were stunned to find the sky turn blood red for a brief period on 7 May. The phenomenon triggered panic. Soon, citizens started posting pictures and videos of the red sky and the sight went viral.
While some feared that there was a massive fire raging nearby, others assumed it heralded the apocalypse. Some even said it was the popular Marvel character Scarlet Witch's illusion.
But the actual cause of the unprecedented event turned out to be a fishing boat! Yes, you read that right!
How Netizens Reacted to the Scary Red Sky
The pictures and videos of the red sky posted by the spellbound residents of Zhoushan, who stepped outside their houses to witness the first-ever such moment in the city, instantly went viral on social media.
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
(Photo: Twitter screenshot)
The viral videos of the red sky caught the attention of Twitteratti in no time. Stunned, some feared it was bad luck. There's an old Chinese saying, "When there is a vision in the sky, there will be evil spirits."
What Caused China's Sky to Turn Red?
According to the local meteorological bureau of Zhoushan, the phenomenon was caused by the refraction and scattering of light from a local fishing boat that was harvesting Pacific saury fishes.
Meteorological experts explained that when the weather is good, more water is formed in the atmosphere. This forms aerosols, which then reflect and scatter the loft of fishing boats and create the crimson sky that was witnessed by the public.
"It was foggy and cloudy in Zhoushan on Saturday and it was drizzling at the time of the red sky, which might have been caused by the reflection of light from the low-level clouds."Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau (as quoted by Chinese media)
