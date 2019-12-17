Meet the Sikh Who Served Chai, Samosa to Striking Jamia Students
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
As the Delhi Police came down heavily on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, a Sikh man was seen extending support to the protesters – by distributing chai and samosas to them.
Speaking to The Quint, Jabarjan Singh, who hails from Bathinda, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 a “black piece of law.”
“The government should not have even given an opportunity for this protest. It shouldn’t have passed this black piece of law. Students have left their studies and come out to protest,” said Singh.
Loading...
He also slammed the police personnel for their heavy-handed behaviour against the protesting students, like it was “no big deal for them.”
Calling the CAA “wrong and unfair,” the man, who fed hundreds of students at the protest, said, “The law should have accommodated those persecuted irrespective of religion. It shouldn't have discriminated on the basis of religion at all.”
The Aftermath in Jamia
The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning, as many students decided to leave for their homes.
The university had turned into a battlefield on 15 December, as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which led to violence and arson.
The varsity's vice-chancellor assured that they will provide assistance to students who want to go back home. She said that the students, who want to go back can contact the administration officials, and the administration will facilitate it.
The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till 5 January and even postponed the exams.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)