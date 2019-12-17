Meet the Sikh Who Served Chai, Samosa to Striking Jamia Students

As the Delhi Police came down heavily on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, a Sikh man was seen extending support to the protesters – by distributing chai and samosas to them.

Speaking to The Quint, Jabarjan Singh, who hails from Bathinda, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 a “black piece of law.”

“The government should not have even given an opportunity for this protest. It shouldn’t have passed this black piece of law. Students have left their studies and come out to protest,” said Singh.