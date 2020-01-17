Sanjay Raut Saying Indira Gandhi Met Don Karim Lala Sparks Row

Abdul Khan aka Karim Lala – Hussain Zaidi in his book Dongri to Mumbai described the underworld don Karim Lala as a seven-feet tall Pashtun. Karim Lala, who hailed from Afghanistan, arrived in Mumbai in his youth. He initially worked at the dock but soon began smuggling. In the 1950s and 60s, Karim Lala spread his business through

extortion, liquor smuggling, gold-diamond-gems smuggling. At that time, there were many Pathans in South Bombay and he started presenting himself as a Pathan leader. He also invested in many businesses.

His name was linked with many stars of the cinema world. There is another anecdote about Karim. He had allegedly beaten up underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Karim Lala was shocked by Dawood's arrival in the smuggling business. In the bitterness of rivalry, Karim beat him up. This is the Karim Lala that Raut talked about.