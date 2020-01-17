Sanjay Raut Saying Indira Gandhi Met Don Karim Lala Sparks Row
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut often makes headlines for his poetry and his statements. At present, his party – Shiv Sena – is in alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. However, a statement by Raut has created quite a stir in the alliance.
Sanjay Raut has claimed, in an interview, that Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala in the 1960s and 70s. Raut did not stop here. He also narrated a story about underworld dons in Mumbai.
Raut said that there was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and Sharad Shetty used to decide the Police Commissioner of Mumbai. Not only this, they also used to decide who would sit in which ministry of the government. And further that they’ve seen that phase of the underworld, but now it’s insignificant.
Loading...
Who Is Karim Lala?
Abdul Khan aka Karim Lala – Hussain Zaidi in his book Dongri to Mumbai described the underworld don Karim Lala as a seven-feet tall Pashtun. Karim Lala, who hailed from Afghanistan, arrived in Mumbai in his youth. He initially worked at the dock but soon began smuggling. In the 1950s and 60s, Karim Lala spread his business through
extortion, liquor smuggling, gold-diamond-gems smuggling. At that time, there were many Pathans in South Bombay and he started presenting himself as a Pathan leader. He also invested in many businesses.
His name was linked with many stars of the cinema world. There is another anecdote about Karim. He had allegedly beaten up underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Karim Lala was shocked by Dawood's arrival in the smuggling business. In the bitterness of rivalry, Karim beat him up. This is the Karim Lala that Raut talked about.
How Congress & NCP Reacted to Raut’s Statement
Raut's statement has upset alliance partner Congress. Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam termed his statement 'irresponsible'.
“Indira Gandhi was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security. As former Mumbai Congress President, I demand that Sanjay Raut ji withdraw his irresponsible statement. Political leaders should show restraint before spreading lies on the legacies of previous Prime Ministers.Milind Deora, Congress leader
NCP has also reacted. NCP MP Majeed Menon said, 'Raut paid tribute to and praised Indira Gandhi by suggesting she had met Pathan leader Karim Lala. Congress does not have reason to be angry.' Menon added that Congress should not forget that dons like Lala and Mastan were pardoned.
Raut Withdraws Statement Amid Uproar
After the uproar, Sanjay Raut has withdrawn his statement. Raut said that their friends in Congress need not be hurt. 'When someone made a comment on Indira Gandhi a lot of Congress friends used to keep quiet but I used to come forward and support Gandhi. If anyone feels that due to my statement Indira Gandhi's legacy has been corroded or if anyone took offence then I will withdraw my statement.' said Raut.
The Congress has also reacted to this statement. The Maharashtra State President of Congress Balasaheb Thorat said that this time Raut has withdrawn the statement but next time, such remarks will not be tolerated. Now, when the three allies are fighting with each other, then will the ones from whom power was just snatched away – the BJP – stay silent?
Former Maharashtra CM & Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis sought clarification from the Congress. He demanded that it be ascertained 'if the underworld mafia financed the Congress.'
“There’s been a huge revelation. I want to ask the Congress party, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, whether it’s true that Indira Gandhi knew underworld dons who were enemies of the state. Did Indira Gandhi come to meet them? My second question is did Congress depend on the underworld to win elections at that time? Is that why such meetings were needed? My third question is, was Congress funded by the underworld?”Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Leader
In the midst of all this, we should not forget that this alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena
and NCP is not a usual one. It is an alliance of different ideologies. Even though different ideologies coming together can cause occasional clashes, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t co-exist.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)