Resort Politics Begins in Rajasthan: What Next for Gehlot & Pilot?
The Rajasthan government plunged into crisis with Sachin Pilot’s rebellion.
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
The Congress on Monday, 13 July, said that the doors for Sachin Pilot and his aides were and will remain open, a day after the Rajasthan government plunged into crisis with his rebellion, throwing the ball in the deputy chief minister’s court.
Meanwhile, after the Congress MLAs' meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday, the Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution supporting Gehlot.
In the resolution, the party said, “Strong disciplinary action should be taken against any Congress MLA, office-bearer who weakens party.”
Soon after the resolution was passed, the MLAs were taken to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.
At the same time, CM's office was quoted as saying that they have support of as many as 107 Congress MLAs. In order to avoid any potential crossover, all the MLAs have been taken to a hotel by the Congress.
Pointing out that the Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the political situation over the last 48 hours, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, earlier, said, "If anyone has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state."
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.