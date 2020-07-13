Resort Politics Begins in Rajasthan: What Next for Gehlot & Pilot?

At the same time, CM's office was quoted as saying that they have support of as many as 107 Congress MLAs. In order to avoid any potential crossover, all the MLAs have been taken to a hotel by the Congress.

Pointing out that the Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the political situation over the last 48 hours, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, earlier, said, "If anyone has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state."