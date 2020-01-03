US Assassination of Qassem Soleimani: Why Him & Why Now?

The violent protests at the embassy were part of an ongoing tit-for-tat exchange – the Iran-backed militias were reacting to the killing of 25 of their members in US air strikes a few days prior. That, in turn, was a reprisal for the killing of a US contractor at an Iraqi military base a few days prior to that.

But the assassination of a major general of the Quds Force marks a massive escalation and a disproportionate use of force. Already, opposition senators and congressmen and women have condemned the attack, some even saying it amounts to provoking yet another illegal American war – an irony, considering one of Trump’s main election planks was an end to costly, foreign wars.