Will Prashant Bhushan Apologise?: Yogendra Yadav on Contempt Case
“The only way to get Prashant to apologise is to show him that he was wrong, there is no other way,” Yadav answers.
Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan's friend and colleague Yogendra Yadav tells us if Bhushan will apologise in the Supreme Court, after he was convicted for criminal contempt of court, how Bhushan’s family is dealing with the crisis upon them and if the Aam Aadmi Party has extended any support to Bhushan yet.
Bhushan and Yadav were a part of the Aam Aadmi Party when it was formed. However differences emerged, leading to conflicts and both were removed from the party for anti-party activities in April 2015. They eventually formed another political party, Swaraj Abhiyan, together.
The court order has given Bhushan time till 24 August to submit an unconditional apology if he so desires. If such an apology is submitted, then the case will be listed on 25 August for consideration.
Will Prashant Bhushan apologise?
I can only quote what the Attorney General (AG) of India said, the court asked the attorney general, ‘Don’t you think we should give him two or three days to reconsider?’, Mr Venugopal, the AG, stood up and said, ‘Sir, I have known Prashant for thirty years, he is not going to change’. The only way to get Prashant to apologise is to show him that he was wrong, there is simply no other way in this world. No matter what power, no matter who comes. In Prashant Bhushan’s case, even God himself.
What did you think about Attorney General Mr Venugopal’s comments in Supreme Court?
I was pleasantly surprised. I must salute Mr Venugopal, if only because I was so annoyed with his silence in the past. Remember, AG is not an advocate for the government. AG is a constitutional position. AG can stand up in the court and say, ‘My Lord, you are not doing something right’. That is his constitutional duty. So I am glad that belatedly Mr Venugopal stood up. For once, I felt there was an AG in the country.
What do you have to say about the support Prashant Bhushan has received?
I was surprised by the way the entire legal fraternity stood up. Mainstream lawyers, who are not the types to agitate and may not agree with Prashant Bhushan’s political views, the manner in which the legal fraternity has stood up has surprised me and given me hope.
Has there been any show of support from political parties?
Privately, yes. Some from the Congress have thankfully written that while they hated Bhushan he had defended democracy and therefore, they stood by him. Many people from the BJP, lawyers especially, have called privately and said Bhushan is right. So the support that has come has been enormous.
Has anyone from AAP called?
I am waiting. I am waiting for the first call, or the first expression to take place. I was surprised, but should I be surprised? I do not know.
How is Prashant Bhushan’s family coping in these times?
It is an unusual family, you must remember Bhushan family is not an ordinary family. This family has seen Mrs Gandhi being brought down, remember it was Shanti Bhushan’s case which brought Mrs Gandhi’s regime down. So, the family has seen ups and downs. It is an amazing family, where on the dining table you do not discuss what is good for the family, you only discuss what is good for the country. So, the family has known what Prashant’s actions can amount to. That day when I was with the family, Shanti Bhushanji was laughing with me and saying, ‘Eat this time, next time we do not know where Prashant will get his next meal.’ Which is not to say they are not concerned, obviously they are, wife, children and everyone else. But that is not a family where you can say, that for your own interest do not do what is in the country’s interest.
Who is Prashant Bhushan?
We were in the Supreme Court once, Justice Lokur and Justice Ramanna’s bench. The drought petition (was being heard), Swaraj Abhiyan were the petitioner against the central and many state governments. The central government’s counsel said something which infuriated Justice Lokur. Prashant felt that Justice Lokur was being unfair to the government, he stood up and said, ‘No sir, I think they are unable to present their case properly and said actually what they are saying is correct, this is how it should be presented’. Now can you imagine, a lawyer who stands for the opposite party, defends them in the court and Justice Lokur smiled and said, ‘Yes I was wrong, continue’. This is Prashant Bhushan for you, complete fairness.
