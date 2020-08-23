Will Prashant Bhushan Apologise?: Yogendra Yadav on Contempt Case

It is an unusual family, you must remember Bhushan family is not an ordinary family. This family has seen Mrs Gandhi being brought down, remember it was Shanti Bhushan’s case which brought Mrs Gandhi’s regime down. So, the family has seen ups and downs. It is an amazing family, where on the dining table you do not discuss what is good for the family, you only discuss what is good for the country. So, the family has known what Prashant’s actions can amount to. That day when I was with the family, Shanti Bhushanji was laughing with me and saying, ‘Eat this time, next time we do not know where Prashant will get his next meal.’ Which is not to say they are not concerned, obviously they are, wife, children and everyone else. But that is not a family where you can say, that for your own interest do not do what is in the country’s interest.

