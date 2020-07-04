‘PM’s Surprise Visit to Leh a Morale-Booster’: Lt Gen Kamal Davar
Defence Expert Lt Gen (R) Kamal Davar said that PM’s surprise visit to Leh is most welcome amid tensions at LAC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 July, made a surprise visit to Leh, days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash. He also visited the soldiers who were injured in the clash, paid tribute to the personnel killed and addressed the soldiers currently in Ladakh.
In an interview with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Defence Expert Lieutenant General (Retd) Kamal Davar analyses the impact of PM Modi’s surprise visit to Leh.
He says that the move is a most welcome one, amid tensions at the India-China border, as it enables the prime minister to get a hands-on briefing about the exact situation on the ground.
Davar was the first Chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency. According to him, PM Modi not only boosted the morale of jawans at Ladakh but also took stock of the situation from senior officers of the army there.
But, the biggest outcome of the visit was his direct message to China and to some extent, Pakistan.
“China is an expansionist force and PM Modi made it very clear that this is an era of development, not of expansion. Without taking China’s name, he said that India is prepared if others don’t budge.”Lieutenant General (Retd) Kamal Davar, Defence Expert
'China Shall Get a Befitting Reply If It Doesn't Budge'
Lieutenant General (R) Kamal Davar said that not only Modi, every prime minister of the country has tried to make peace with China. But, whenever China has tried to mess with India, it has faced the brunt of it. If this time also China doesn't budge, the Indian Army is prepared to give a befitting reply to the dragon.
China's Reaction to PM's Surprise Visit
After PM's surprise visit to Leh, the Chinese government said that the two sides are negotiating on de-escalation at LAC and neither side should try to spoil the situation.
To this, Davar said that this reaction was very immature because PM Modi did not take China's name even after going to Leh.
By visiting Leh, PM Modi has opened diplomatic channels and has given a clear indication that he can visit any part of the country at any time and boost the morale of the forces.
