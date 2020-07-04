‘PM’s Surprise Visit to Leh a Morale-Booster’: Lt Gen Kamal Davar

After PM's surprise visit to Leh, the Chinese government said that the two sides are negotiating on de-escalation at LAC and neither side should try to spoil the situation.

To this, Davar said that this reaction was very immature because PM Modi did not take China's name even after going to Leh.

By visiting Leh, PM Modi has opened diplomatic channels and has given a clear indication that he can visit any part of the country at any time and boost the morale of the forces.