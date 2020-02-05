Modi Paves Way for Ram Mandir Construction, Announces Trust in LS

Paving way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 February, announced the Union Cabinet’s decision to set up a trust – ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra’ – for the same.

This was Modi’s first address in the Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra',” the prime minister said while addressing Parliament during the Budget Session.