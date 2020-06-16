The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 10,667 to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, 16 June, while 380 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,900. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,53,178 active cases across the country, while 1,80,012 patients have been cured or discharged.Amid the surge in cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of 21 states and Union territories on Tuesday.. Among the states participating in Tuesday's meeting would be Punjab, Tripura, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, among others.On Wednesday, Modi will interact with the CMs of 15 states and UTs, including the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.Globally, there have been more than 8 million cases of coronavirus, with India being fourth in the list of worst-affected countriesAs many as 2,786 new COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the case tally to 1,10,744 and the death toll to 4,1281,647 new cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking its total to more than 42,000The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts from 19 to 30 JuneDelhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms associated with COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 10,667 to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while 380 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,900. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,53,178 active cases across the country, while 1,80,012 patients have been cured or discharged.Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of 21 states and Union territories on Tuesday. Among the states participating in Tuesday's meeting would be Punjab, Tripura, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, among others.On Wednesday, Modi will interact with CMs of 15 states and UTs, including the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.