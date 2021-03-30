Not Even A Death Certificate for Migrants Killed During Lockdown

First, let’s remind ourselves why those 16 labourers were asleep on those railway tracks. For 40 days, due to the lockdown, there had been no trains. And after that, there were too few trains to take the migrant workers home. All over the country, we saw them walking home. Many had no idea where to catch a train.

So, this group of laborers hailing from Shahdol and Umariya in Madhya Pradesh were walking to Bhusaval – a big rail junction 150 kilometres away, near the MP border. They had already walked 45 kilometres and were completely exhausted. They slept off on the railway tracks at night. And then... a train came…