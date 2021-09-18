Only 8% Kids Have Internet Access in Rural India: COVID Exposes Digital Divide

The lockdown saw informed and digitally-connected students use the online mode of education to keep up with their studies. However, only 8 percent of the children in rural India had access to online education, exposing the digital divide within the country.

Many among these have no access to a computer, let alone the idea of owning one.

While the media, politicians and governments seem to be more concerned about the Taliban, Pakistan, ‘Love Jihad’ or ‘Narcotics Jihad’, there has been little focus on the future of the students, forcing us to ask 'Janab, Aise Kaise?'