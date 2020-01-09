‘NRC-CAA-Trans Act Suicidal for Us’: Trans Community Speaks Out

The trans community has rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ and against the ethos of the country. The community claims that the Act, when looked at with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the NRC, will make survival for the trans community much more difficult.

Lack of necessary documents, widespread discrimination against them, and violence perpetrated by their own families were some of the reasons cited by the community for rejecting the CAA-NRC.