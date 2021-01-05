‘My Fault – I’m a Muslim’: Firozabad Youth Jailed for CAA Protests

“My daughter died on 20 December 2019. Would I have gone to the protest site or been here at home for my daughter's funeral?”

“I spent 70 days in jail, despite being innocent. I had done no wrong. My only fault was – I am a Muslim.”

It has been a little over a year since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed. A year since the nationwide anti-CAA protests, The Quint's Shadab Moizee travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad that witnessed anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation too. A year later, common people are still bearing the brunt of these protests. In Firozabad, residents still live in fear. The Quint spoke to two men who allege that they were wrongly jailed for rioting – a charge that the Firozabad Police have denied.