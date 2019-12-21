Muslim Protesters in Coimbatore Make Way for Sabarimala Pilgrims
In a video that went viral on social media, Muslim protesters are seen making way for Sabarimala pilgrims in Coimbatore on Friday, 20 December. The protesters had gathered to demonstrate against the implementation of CAA and NRC in Tamil Nadu.
Thousands participated in the protest in Coimbatore on Friday, demanding the Union Government heed to their request of scrapping NRC. The ruling party AIDMK had voted in favour of CAA in both the Houses of the Parliament, inviting strong criticism from political rival DMK and its President M K Stalin.
DMK is set to organise a huge protest against CAA on 23 December. According to a report in The Hindu, Kamal Hassan, who floated his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, is also set to join the protests.
Tamil Nadu saw massive protests in the past week, with Actor Siddharth also arrested by Chennai Police in connection with the same.