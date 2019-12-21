Muslim Protesters in Coimbatore Make Way for Sabarimala Pilgrims

Thousands participated in the protest in Coimbatore on Friday, demanding the Union Government heed to their request of scrapping NRC. The ruling party AIDMK had voted in favour of CAA in both the Houses of the Parliament, inviting strong criticism from political rival DMK and its President M K Stalin.



DMK is set to organise a huge protest against CAA on 23 December. According to a report in The Hindu, Kamal Hassan, who floated his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, is also set to join the protests.