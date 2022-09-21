MP: Muslim Family Alleges Mob Attack Over Religion, Cops Cite 'Affair' as Reason

A Muslim man has alleged that he and his family were beaten up by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district over their religious identity, and also accused the police of wrongly quoting him in the First Information Report (FIR).

Wajid Ali (23), his father Layak Ali, and his mother were attacked by a mob in the district's Auriya village on 15 September. However, the police intervened and took the victims to the local hospital. They were later referred to the district hospital in Chhindwara.

Speaking to The Quint, Wajid Ali said that his parents and he were going to meet one of his sisters when the incident occurred.