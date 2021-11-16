Mortal Remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi and Family Cremated in Chhattisgarh
On November 15, the mortal remains of the Colonel and his family were flown to Chhattisgarh's Raighar.
Amid chants of ‘Jai Hind’, Colonel Viplav Tripathi was laid to rest along with his wife Anuja and his five-year-old son Abeer on Monday, 15 November.
Colonel Tripathi was martyred in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur along with his wife, son, and four army personnel on 13 November. He had visited his forward camp and, on this way back, his convoy was ambushed.
Two militant organisations – People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) – claimed responsibility for the attack. A joint press release by the militant groups said that they were unaware that the colonel was travelling with his family.
Martyred Colonel, Family Laid To Rest
On 15 November, the mortal remains of the colonel and his family were flown to Chhattisgarh's Raighar, their hometown. The town observed a spontaneous bandh as huge crowds gathered to pay homage.
The coffins were taken in a flower-decked truck to their home. Floral tributes were paid, and the Assam Rifles personnel accorded the guard of honour. Colonel Tripathi’s mother saluted the mortal remains of her family.
The colonel’s younger brother Anay Tripathi, a lieutenant colonel posted in Shillong, lit the funeral pyres for Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Their son was buried at the crematorium.
A commanding officer of the Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, Colonel Tripathi was inspired by his freedom fighter grandfather Kishori Mohan Tripathi. Colonel Tripathi’s grandfather was also a member of the Constituent Assembly.
