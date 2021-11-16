Mortal Remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi and Family Cremated in Chhattisgarh

Amid chants of ‘Jai Hind’, Colonel Viplav Tripathi was laid to rest along with his wife Anuja and his five-year-old son Abeer on Monday, 15 November.

Colonel Tripathi was martyred in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur along with his wife, son, and four army personnel on 13 November. He had visited his forward camp and, on this way back, his convoy was ambushed.