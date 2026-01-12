‘Where Should Kashmiri Students Go?’ Mehbooba Mufti on Vaishno Devi College Row

We sent recommendations for undertrials, suggested many things, but nothing really happened. I told them that my father aligned with the BJP thinking that it was a nationalist party, it will sacrifice many things for the national interest, but you have sacrificed Kashmir for your voter politics. I told them that. I mean, I was very frank about it. And nothing happened after that. And so today also, people here in Kashmir, they are scared. But someday, you know, the pressure cooker is going to blow up in our face as we have seen what happened in Pahalgam, as we have seen what happened at Red Fort.

I mean, imagine a doctor from a poor family becoming a doctor and then blowing up himself and many innocent people with him. So what is this? This is suffocation. This is frustration. They can stay in power as long as they want, the media is on their side, the Election Commission is on their side, the judiciary is on their side. They have infiltrated all the institutions.

My father's purpose was to keep their hands tied by joining with them, not to let their hands go free. And that's what he was succeeded till the government was there. Even today, people remember [Atal Bihari] Vajpayee ji. Nobody thinks that Vajpayee ji would have given Kashmir to Pakistan on the platter, no? But he was trying to give dignity to Kashmir and also keep Pakistan involved in the peace process, which is totally dead at this point of time.