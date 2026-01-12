'Singled Out for Our Religion': Voices Amid Vaishno Devi College Closure

Bashir claimed the concentration of Muslim students was on the higher side because the Hindu students (those who could not score enough to get into the GMCs) from Jammu choose Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) in Jammu over Vaishno Devi during their counselling calls.

Accorded the ‘Hindu Minority Institution’ status by the government in 1997, Acharya medical college is managed by Shri Chander Chinar Bada Akhara Udasin Society and allocates reserved seats under quotas for candidates from the Hindu communities in Jammu.

“Only those Hindu students who had mentioned Vaishno Devi medical college as their choice during the counseling were admitted. And they were our classmates,” Bashir adds.

Peer Mushtaq Ahmad, former chairperson of the BOPEE, confirms this. “Acharya Shri Chander medical college is given preference because it has better facilities. Vaishno Devi medical college is new, and it will take time for it to catch up, which is why a lot of students in Jammu may have prioritised the former,” he told The Quint.

“It is ultimately the marks as well as the choice of students that prevails. When I headed the board, many (Hindu) students from Jammu would prefer medical institutes in Kashmir, and they would come here to study. Why would anyone stop them?”