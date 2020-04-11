Economy Can Take Up to 8 Months to Get Back on Track: Jayant Patil

In light of the COVID-19 infection curve being the steepest in Maharashtra with the total number of positive cases in the state crossing 1,300, The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia caught up with Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil to understand more about how the state plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Talking about the high number of cases in Mumbai and Pune, the minister said that there was a possibility that the lockdown might be extended in the state.

“There were issues with the supply chain in the beginning. If we had a few days more notice, then people could have been better prepared. There are still some issues when it comes to groceries and vegetables reaching the common man, especially in the villages and rural areas. This is why we are planning for transport facilities to stock the kirana stores in these areas, in the districts,” he said.