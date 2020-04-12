Loss of Livelihood: Migrant Workers Walk From Rajasthan to Bihar
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
“We have walked over 700-800 kilometres. At places we got transport. We are still left with 60-70 kilometers to travel,” daily wage labourer Naveen says as he walks from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur to Supaul in Bihar.
To curb the spread of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March. But millions of labourers across the country are worried more about their livelihood, which is completely lost due the lockdown. Like many others, 7-8 workers of a marble factory in Jodhpur decided to go back to their village amidst lockdown.
No Work Amid Lockdown
“We started walking from Jodhpur (in Rajasthan) on 28 March. On our way, Rajasthan government gave us bus service which dropped us till the UP border. We did not get any transport service in UP for a very long distance. After walking for some distance we saw that there were buses and trucks that were carrying people till Bihar border. In Bihar we could neither get transport nor food.”Sahni Mukhiya. Migrant Worker
“The owner of our factory asked us to go back to our villages and said we wouldn’t be able to get any facility there. He advised that since everything is shut because of the lockdown, it would be difficult for us to survive. We thought what would we do if we stay there. We will have to anyway struggle, so we decided to leave.”Mukhya, Migrant Worker
The sudden suspension of economic activities amid lockdown has caused employment problems for millions of people. Although the government assured of help, the confusion remains intact at the moment.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)