Loss of Livelihood: Migrant Workers Walk From Rajasthan to Bihar

“We have walked over 700-800 kilometres. At places we got transport. We are still left with 60-70 kilometers to travel,” daily wage labourer Naveen says as he walks from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur to Supaul in Bihar.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March. But millions of labourers across the country are worried more about their livelihood, which is completely lost due the lockdown. Like many others, 7-8 workers of a marble factory in Jodhpur decided to go back to their village amidst lockdown.