Lockdown Just Began and Starvation Is Already At Our Doorstep

Yogendra Yadav

Despite the announcement of economic relief packages by the government, help isn't reaching the poor as the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus enters Day 3. It is just the first phase of the lockdown, and people are already running short of food. While the focus is still on the big cities, millions starve in the villages.

“We are finding it difficult to get food and water. We did not receive anything from the government. I don’t have a bank account or ration card.”
Flower Seller, Resident of Rajasthan 

How Will The Poor Access Relief Packages?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced relief packages for the poor, but how will this reach the poor who don't have ration cards or bank accounts? Economists warn that if urgent steps are not taken to mitigate the crisis, it will worsen.

Urgent measures to prevent starvation should be taken immediately.

