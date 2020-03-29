Lockdown Just Began and Starvation Is Already At Our Doorstep
Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam & Sandeep Suman
Despite the announcement of economic relief packages by the government, help isn't reaching the poor as the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus enters Day 3. It is just the first phase of the lockdown, and people are already running short of food. While the focus is still on the big cities, millions starve in the villages.
How Will The Poor Access Relief Packages?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced relief packages for the poor, but how will this reach the poor who don't have ration cards or bank accounts? Economists warn that if urgent steps are not taken to mitigate the crisis, it will worsen.
Urgent measures to prevent starvation should be taken immediately.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)