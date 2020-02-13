Kejriwal Won Delhi But ‘Baby Kejriwal’ Won Hearts & the Internet
As the Delhi Assembly elections took an interesting turn leading to Aam Aadmi Party's big win in the national capital, party workers took to jubilant celebrations across the city.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might be the 'man of the match' but what grabbed eyeballs was a little toddler sporting a muffler, a moustache, a spectacle and an AAP cap.
Aping the Delhi CM, 'baby Kejriwal' has been winning the internet.
AAP's Twitter handle even tweeted a picture of the baby, calling him 'mufflerman'.
Dressed by his mother, one-year-old Avyaan Tomar was spotted outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi on 11 February, when the party won the Assembly elections with a thumping majority.
In 2015, his sister, Fairy Tomar had also gone viral for sporting a similar look at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.
The Tomars have supported Kejriwal and AAP since 2011.
