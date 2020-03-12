Jyotiraditya Scindia Joined BJP, But What Does He Stand To Gain?

The tussle in Congress was over the claim that Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath were not giving Scindia the space and respect in MP politics he thought he deserved – and when he turned to the Delhi leadership for help, he got a disappointing response.

This is the reason he decided to part ways from the Congress and go to the BJP – a party he often criticised.

But the Congress claims that Scindia was given eight promotions in 18 years and afforded a lot of respect.