Journalist, Activist, Politician: Manish Sisodia’s Journey So Far

Journalist, activist, politician, founding member of the Aam Padmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal's right-hand man – are some of the many caps donned by Manish Sisodia, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on Sunday, 16 February at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Sisodia, known as Kejriwal's close confidante, has come a long way to emerge as a prominent figure in Delhi's political landscape. He is credited with spearheading the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) education agenda. Sisodia doubled the budgetary allocation to education, amounting to nearly 25 percent of the entire budget of Delhi.