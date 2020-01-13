JNU Unrest: How Delhi Police Negated Its Own Theory in Just 3 Days

The DCP in the press conference spoke about 'forgetting the routes'. Based on its initial investigation, the Delhi Police had floated one theory. Questions were raised on this theory, that states that no outsider was involved in the violence in JNU.

The police could not explain who manhandled Yogendra Yadav at the main gate of JNU either or who assaulted the Bhasha reporter.

Did the Delhi police only investigate the videos and photographs shared by a particular student organisation? On a TV channel, ABVP members have been heard saying that they were a part of the violence. Apart from this, Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Pinky Chaudhary has openly admitted that his workers were involved in the violence.