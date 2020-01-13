JNU Unrest: How Delhi Police Negated Its Own Theory in Just 3 Days
When the masked girl that attacked JNU’s Sabarmati Hostel was unmasked, it proved that Delhi Police's theory was incorrect. On 10 January, the Delhi Police, during a press conference explained that no outsider could have been involved in the violence that broke out on campus. But, just three days later, the theory laid out by the police was proved to be incorrect.
Findings of Delhi Police
The Delhi police have discovered that the girl who was involved in the JNU violence was not a JNU student, but a DU student. Wearing a mask, this girl was seen with a stick in her hand inside JNU’s Sabarmati Hostel on 5 January. According to the police, this girl’s name is Komal Sharma.
An alleged audio clip of the student has also come to light, in which she is talking about taking her name off the list of those held responsible for the incident. However, the authenticity of the said audiotape cannot be established at this time.
Delhi Police’s Theory
We are questioning the theory floated by the Delhi Police, because five days after the incident, the crime branch of Delhi Police came forward and held a press conference. DCP (Crime Branch) and the one probing the case, Joy Tirkey, said that it was 'difficult to barge into JNU and carry out violence.’
Here’s what the DCP said:
The DCP in the press conference spoke about 'forgetting the routes'. Based on its initial investigation, the Delhi Police had floated one theory. Questions were raised on this theory, that states that no outsider was involved in the violence in JNU.
The police could not explain who manhandled Yogendra Yadav at the main gate of JNU either or who assaulted the Bhasha reporter.
Did the Delhi police only investigate the videos and photographs shared by a particular student organisation? On a TV channel, ABVP members have been heard saying that they were a part of the violence. Apart from this, Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Pinky Chaudhary has openly admitted that his workers were involved in the violence.
Owing to all these reasons, a pertinent question comes to the fore: Are the Delhi Police trying to save those involved in the JNU violence?
