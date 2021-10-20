Open Your Minds (& Hearts) to Jashn-e-Riwaaz! Boycotting FabIndia Makes No Sense
Pushpesh Pant, Azhar Iqbal, & Saif Mahmood explain the meaning of the word 'rivaaj' and the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'.
BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya stirred a controversy over FabIndia's new ad terming Diwali a 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' aka a celebration of tradition.
As he and several others alleged that the ad 'defaced' Hindu traditions, FabIndia withdrew the ad, adding that their promo was misrepresented as a Diwali collection – and that its Diwali collection will be soon launched under 'Jhilmil si Diwali'.
But did the whole controversy even make sense?
The Quint's Fabeha Syed spoke to historians and authors, including Pushpesh Pant, Azhar Iqbal, and Said Saif Mahmood, about why there is no reason to be offended by Diwali wishes in any and every language.
