Open Your Minds (& Hearts) to Jashn-e-Riwaaz! Boycotting FabIndia Makes No Sense

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya stirred a controversy over FabIndia's new ad terming Diwali a 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' aka a celebration of tradition.

As he and several others alleged that the ad 'defaced' Hindu traditions, FabIndia withdrew the ad, adding that their promo was misrepresented as a Diwali collection – and that its Diwali collection will be soon launched under 'Jhilmil si Diwali'.