Why the Jamia Shooter Cannot Be Tried as An Adult Under JJ Act

This change arose out of the outrage that followed the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder in December 2012, where one of the accused was a minor, and so, despite allegations that he had played a significant role in the gruesome crime, the maximum punishment he could be given was three years’ imprisonment – which is what he was awarded.

Section 15 of the JJ Act 2015 sought to address this by saying that in cases where the accused juvenile was above 16 years of age, and was accused of committing a “heinous offence”, the Juvenile Justice Board (which takes up cases against minors instead of regular courts) could conduct an assessment to see if the minor had the physical and mental capacity to understand the consequences of their actions.