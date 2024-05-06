Imtiaz Jaleel Interview: 'Opposition Wants Muslim Votes, Not Muslim Leadership'

There are some people for whom they will. I will give you an example. A memorial was being built for a BJP politician here and crores of rupees worth government land was allotted for building it. I opposed the plan and I said a hospital should be built instead. I filed a PIL in the High Court, and the High Court agreed with me. Now, there is a 400-bed government hospital being built there. I am suggested that the hospital be named in the memory of that BJP politician. But when I posted this news on social media, a lot of BJP supporters commented as to why I said 'Aurangabad' and not Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. They did not care about the hospital. These supporters and their family members could be the first ones to go to that hospital, but their brains have been poisoned to chase these ‘non-issues' and treat them as issues. Issues like CAA and Ram Mandir have been handled with extreme calculations. The RSS and the BJP have a think-tank to decide which issue to choose when. When the Uttar Pradesh elections were underway, a girl wore a hijab and went to college in Udupi became as issue in the UP elections. The entire UP was discussing whether the girl should’ve worn hijab to college or not. When the elections were over, girls went to college wearing hijab again but no issue was raised. So, which issue has to be raised, when and how the issue can be communalised to distract the minds of the citizens... so they don’t ask questions regarding jobs and inflation. Modi ji built Ram Mandir, Modiji got CAA, Modi ji demolished this masjid, Modi ji got that new law for Muslims - these are all the issues that there are.