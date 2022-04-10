How Did Imran Lose Trust Vote? Who'll Be Pakistan PM? Midnight Drama Highlights
Here's all you need to know about what happened last night in the Pakistan Assembly
The tenure of yet another Prime Minister of Pakistan has ended before time, with Imran Khan no longer the Prime Minister of the country after he lost the no-trust vote in the National Assembly that was commenced just minutes before midnight on Saturday, 9 April.
Here are the highlights of Saturday's political drama:
After multiple adjournments of the Assembly through the day, the Supreme Court around 11 pm opened to admit a petition of contempt of court as Speaker Asad Qaiser refused to conduct the no-trust motion which was ordered by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Soon after, Qaiser resigned from the post of Speaker while members of Imran Khan's PTI party staged a walkout from the Assembly.
There was also a rumour that Imran Khan has dismissed Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa, but that was later refuted by Imran Khan himself.
After the Speaker's resignation, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq took over the chair and admitted the no-trust motion.
174 Opposition lawmakers voted to oust Imran Khan in the Assembly, making him the first PM in the country's history to be 'voted' out of power and not be 'overthrown' by the military.
Opposition's PM-pick Shahbaz Sharif addressed the Assembly immediately after the trust vote and hailed the vote as a new chapter: "We will not take any revenge, or mete out any injustice. But law will take its course," Sharif said in his speech.
PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto also addressed the session and said that the country must go to being "purana Pakistan," a taunt to Imran Khan's slogan of naya Pakistan
Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of Opposition and the brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif is expected to be the next Prime Minister of the country. His party the PML(N) is the second largest and is so far believed to have the backing of all the Opposition parties.
The President is now expected to invite Opposition members form the government and the Opposition's PM-pick, Shabaz Sharif, will have to face floor test, is what sources in Pakistan told The Quint.
