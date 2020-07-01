FAQ: Where Will Indians Immigrate to in COVID World? Expert Speaks

Want to go abroad for higher studies, work or business? Which countries do Indians prefer? In which country can you easily get permanent residency?

Global immigration trends have currently come to a halt due to coronavirus. However, before the pandemic struck, Indians were immigrating on a large scale. So, what happens now? Where do they prefer to immigrate? And why?

Paresh Karia, immigration advisor and CEO of Acquest Advisors, speaks to The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia answering these questions.