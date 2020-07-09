India Must Break Complex Web of Business ‘Red Tapes’ to Beat China

About 98 percent of the six crore MSMEs we talk about don’t have employees or hardly have one or two employees Think about what they have to go through.

Those businessmen, who can make the filings and pay the returns and are under the impression that one year of this process will make them the master of the system, are incorrect.

Not only that, some 3,000 laws are amended every year.

During the coronavirus period, at least 13 amendments were made on a DAILY basis. Regular clarifications were provided, which further confused the public.