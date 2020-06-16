Video Editor: Vivek GuptaAmid tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, three Indian Army personnel including an officer and two soldiers lost their lives on 16 June.In an interview to The Quint, Chinese affairs expert and a distinguished fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, Manoj Joshi says that if the tension escalates, a small war is likely.He further added, “If China can tamper with the LAC at Ladakh, then India too can retaliate by tampering with the LAC in other places.”Joshi notes that despite disengagement talks having begun, the recent skirmish must have been triggered by some event.Catch all live updates on the India-China clash here.What Flared Up India-China Tensions Again After Peace Talks? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.