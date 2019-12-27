‘Hum Dekhenge’: Faiz’s Iconic Song That Defines Anti-CAA Protests

Across India, citizens have risen in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. And they have been singing poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's iconic song Hum Dekhenge, in hope and defiance.

While the poem was famous, it became iconic after 1986 when it became a universal anthem of protest after ghazal singer Iqbal Bano's renderings were smuggled from Pakistan.

Here then is a fresh look at protests across the country, with the tune of Hum Dekhenge in the backdrop. Here is the translation:

We shall witness

Inevitably, we shall witness

the day that has been promised

that has been etched on the pages of eternity

When mountains of tyranny

shall be blown away like cotton

when beneath our worn feet

the earth's heart shall beat

And upon the heads of our tormentors

lightning shall crackle and crash

Only His name will remain

He, who is both invisible and ever-present

who is both the spectacle and the beholder

And the clarion call 'I Am the Truth' shall ring

The truth that is I and that is You

And all of God's creatures shall rule

Those who are I, and those who are you.

We shall witness, Oh We Shall witness