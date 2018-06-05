How ‘Saffron Terror’ Was Coined: A Rundown of 2008 Malegaon Blasts

(This story was first published on 5 June, 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark the anniversary of the 2008 Malegaon blasts.)

The 2008 Malegaon blasts ensured that “saffron terror” would be added to the Indian political lexicon. While there was quite a political furore over the naming of former ABVP and RSS functionaries in the chargesheet, it was all but ignored that a serving Army officer, namely, Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, had also been allegedly involved. Two bomb blasts took place, almost simultaneously, in Maharashtra and Gujarat, on 29 September 2008.

In the former state, two low intensity bombs were fitted on a Hero Honda motorcycle and rigged to detonate in Malegaon. The bombs exploded, killing four people and injuring 79 others in Malegaon, a city in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Another blast was triggered in Modasa, Gujarat, where a 15-year-old boy lost his life. The blasts occurred on the eve of Navratri.