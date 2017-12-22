Remembering the Warrior-Philosopher Guru Gobind Singh

In 1699, the guru established the Khalsa. On Baisakhi day, he asked the Sikhs to gather at Anandpur, Punjab and asked if anyone would volunteer to give up their heads. One man stepped forward. The guru took him into the tent, and came out with a bloody sword. This was repeated four more times. After the fifth volunteer, the guru came out, with all the five volunteers alive – five headless goats were found in the tent instead.

These five men were referred to as the Panj Pyaare, thereafter. They were baptised by Guru Gobind Singh in a ceremony called ‘Amrit Sanchar’, and were awarded the title of ‘Singh’ or Lion.