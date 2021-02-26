‘Govt Too Arrogant About Being in Power’: UP Farmers on Farm Laws
Has the farmers’ protest increased problems for BJP in western UP? The Quint reaches the ground to find out.
Has the farmers' agitation increased problems for BJP in western UP? Will farmers' protest impact 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? Are farmers really angry?
The Quint spoke to farmers in the Muzaffarnagar area of western Uttar Pradesh to know the ground reality.
"BJP doesn't want anyone to oppose them, but 90 percent of the people are protesting against the laws," said Ramvir Singh, a farmer from Bhokarhedi, Muzaffarnagar.
“Government is too arrogant about being in power. More than 200 farmers died but there wasn’t a single drop of tear. Farmers coming from Punjab were called terrorists, Khalistanis... and now farmers’ protest in western UP is being labelled as that of Jats. This is a protest by everyone.”Satendra Ahlawat, Member of Kisan and Ahlawat Khap
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, meanwhile, dispersed claims that those protesting in UP are farmers, rather he believes that these people belong to various political parties.
“Those protesting are not farmers, they are people who belong to political parties... Farmers are distressed but they are our people, we will convince them. Either they will convince us or we will convince them. We will a way out... Political parties want to take advantage of the situation.”Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister
But is the political equation changing in western UP? Are Jats and Muslims coming together again?
Ghulam Mohammad Jaula, who is one of the leaders of farmers, claimed, "Muslims and Jats were at conflict, but now the differences are disappearing."
“People voted for the BJP but don’t follow their ideologies... After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, people voted keeping in mind the Hindu ideology. Whether the ideology is good or bad, their agenda was Hindu-Muslim.”Udham Singh Mantri, President, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Sanyukt Morcha
