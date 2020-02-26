Ghus Kar Marenge: Ex-Air Force Chief Dhanoa Recalls Balakot Strike
File image of Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
File image of Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.(Photo: PTI)

Ghus Kar Marenge: Ex-Air Force Chief Dhanoa Recalls Balakot Strike

The Quint
News Videos

“One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons. A lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations,” Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, the former Chief of the Air Staff, said on the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes.

“Ghus kar marenge (we will enter your homes and strike), wherever you are,” was the underlying message of the airstrikes, Dhanoa added.

“Basically, it’s a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations. The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out a terror training camp that we successfully carried out,” he added.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

    Loading...