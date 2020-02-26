Ghus Kar Marenge: Ex-Air Force Chief Dhanoa Recalls Balakot Strike
“One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons. A lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations,” Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, the former Chief of the Air Staff, said on the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes.
“Basically, it’s a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations. The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out a terror training camp that we successfully carried out,” he added.
