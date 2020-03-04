Export Decline Due to Coronavirus, Recovery May Take Long

There are two factors which we need to closely watch before we can predict a recovery in export. One is the coronavirus, the effect of which is evident, the other concerns the marquee export sector i.e. pharma. When it comes to pharma, we have to hit the panic button at the slightest of change. We have a huge share in the US pharmacy market.

So, no one knows what the effect of coronavirus on pharma is going to be. But it is certain that trade will slump because of it. So this is a big reason why trade will take a hit.