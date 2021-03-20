With Excess Doses, India Must Allow All Adults to Get COVID Jab

There’s one huge wrinkle. Our policy makers have banned universal access to the vaccine. An adult cannot simply walk in and take the shot. He or she must be either 60 years plus or morbidly ill – which is a shame. When the country is using less than half its vaccinating capacity, it boggles the mind that we are restricting threatened populations from taking the jab. In fact, the tragedy is put in sharp relief when you juxtapose the following facts since India began vaccinating. I am using approximate, rounded-off numbers in the third week of March 2021:

35 million jabs have been administered in India; 60 million doses have been exported. Yes, I know you are shocked, but the truth is that we have exported many more vials than we have given to our own citizens, a terrible ratio of 60:35. Shouldn’t this ratio be inverted? Ever since we allowed vaccinations to begin at private health facilities from 1 March, we are barely hitting an average of about 1.5 million jabs every day – which is a quarter of our vaccination capacity of 6 million doses per day. So, three-fourths of our vaccinating capacity is lying idle.

Finally, to conclude, let’s ask starkly and simply: why are we denying vulnerable adults, irrespective of their age or morbidities, the jab, when we are sitting on such huge amounts of idle capacity and spare doses?