Dushyant Chautala Interview: 'BJP Washing Machine for Those Facing ED, CBI Ire'

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, and merely days after the BJP-JJP split, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, in an exclusive interview to Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was like a "washing machine for politicians facing ED and CBI enquiries".
He, however, added that he wasn't afraid of any action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and would "continue to fight".
Asked his take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dynasty Politics' remark, Chautala said it never affected him. He added that family members of several BJP leaders — Rajnath Singh's son, Vasundhara Raje's son, Captain Amarinder Singh's wife, and Balram Jakhar's son — were also in politics.
Talking about his former alliance partner, Chautala added that he didn't face any problems during their coalition government in Haryana.
Asked about his plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Chautala said it was up to the party to decide upon the candidatures.
What else did he say about his stand on the Farmers' Protest, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, and the BJP-JJP split in Haryana? Watch the full interview to find out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)