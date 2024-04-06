Dushyant Chautala Interview: 'BJP Washing Machine for Those Facing ED, CBI Ire'

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, and merely days after the BJP-JJP split, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, in an exclusive interview to Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was like a "washing machine for politicians facing ED and CBI enquiries".

He, however, added that he wasn't afraid of any action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and would "continue to fight".