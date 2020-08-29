‘Don’t Bankrupt Us’: Bengal FM’s Appeal to Centre Over GST

Baiscally, what they are saying is that the Central government is not going to borrow for you?

In the 39th GST council meeting held in March 2020, FM Sitharaman had said, ‘We’ll be responsible as per our commitment’.

We must keep in mind:

- Centre has the capacity to borrow.

- Centre can print money from RBI by monetisation of fiscal deficit.

When we take debt, the Centre takes debt. Points to be noted are:

- Credit rating agencies don’t take Centre’s debt alone, they take the aggregate debt, so it doesn’t matter if state takes debt or Centre takes debt in that context.

- What Centre will pay is 2% cheaper than what states will pay.

- Centre has the capacity to service debt in a way that states don’t have.