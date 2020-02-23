Sexism, Racism & Beyond: US Prez Trump’s Lesser-Known Scandals

From pumping fresh water into the Yamuna river to giving the Taj Mahal a makeover, India is decking up for US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit. The US president is a household name, and his controversies are legion – but there's still a lot that may have flown under your radar. So let's look at his lesser-known scandals:

You know about his infamous "grab them by the *****" comment, but did you know this?