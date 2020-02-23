Sexism, Racism & Beyond: US Prez Trump’s Lesser-Known Scandals
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
From pumping fresh water into the Yamuna river to giving the Taj Mahal a makeover, India is decking up for US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit. The US president is a household name, and his controversies are legion – but there's still a lot that may have flown under your radar. So let's look at his lesser-known scandals:
You know about his infamous "grab them by the *****" comment, but did you know this?
- He called Rosie O'Donnell, an American comedienne with whom he has a feud, a "pig" who has a "fat ugly face"
- He's called TV anchor Megyn Kelly, who criticised him, a "bimbo"
- Trump mocked his past presidential rival Hillary Clinton, asking on Twitter how she could 'satisfy America' when she “couldn't satisfy her husband”
- He even tweeted that rape in the military is "simply what happens" when men and women work together
Loading...
And sexism isn't all there is, the US president has gone so far as to claim he is the "least racist person there is". Does that sound true? We'll let you decide.
- In 1973, the Trump Management Corporation was sued by the US Justice Dept for discriminating against black people in housing
- Trump casino employees have repeatedly accused him of racism. They allege that when Trump and his daughter visited the casino, black employees would be told to clear out
- He's infamously said that "laziness is a trait in Blacks"
- During his 2016 presidential run, he called Mexican immigrants 'rapists'
- Trump's links to Russian oligarchs and alleged members of the Mafia are a matter of record, though he denies any wrongdoing. From members of his 2016 election campaign, to corporate contacts, his associates make for a long and shady list.
- He's allegedly bought construction materials from a company controlled by mafia chieftains to build Trump Tower and Trump Plaza
- Remember Jeffrey Eipstein, the convicted high-profile sex offender and child sex trafficker who ended up killing himself in his jail cell under mysterious circumstances? Trump used to attend parties hosted by him and has even called him "terrific", despite saying he didn't know him after he was arrested
- Trump also stands accused by over 20 women of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape, including one woman who alleged he raped her when she was 13 at one of Epstein's infamous parties. She later withdrew her lawsuit
So while India may not be able to avoid friendly relations with the President of the United States – which is why over Rs 100 crore is being spent on Trump's two-day visit – it might be helpful to note the past record of a world leader we are shelling out Rs 100 crore for.