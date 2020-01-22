Delhi Chaat Centre | Is BJP Pursuing Communal Agenda for Polls?

As the elections for Delhi are just around the corner, trends show a clear majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is considered to be in direct fight with the ruling AAP, shared a tweet about anti-CAA protests that shows a burning bus on one side and CM Kejriwal on the other, tagging it ‘Art and ‘Artist’ respectively.

The choice of Kejriwal’s image, in which he is seen wearing a skull cap, has stoked controversy. Moreover, in its list of 70 candidates for the state, the BJP has not fielded a single Muslim candidate.

