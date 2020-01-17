Delhi Chaat Centre | Who Are the Top 3 Delhi CM Candidates of BJP?

“Kejriwal vs who?” is a question often asked by the Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, and the answer is still unclear from the latter even as the state is slated to go to polls on 8 February.

Several names have been doing the rounds but all things considered, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi tick almost all the boxes ranging from popularity to political astuteness.

Known for defeating AAP candidate Anand Kumar in 2014 in the North East Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency) and three-time chief minister Sheila Dixit In 2019 general elections, Tiwari is also credited with leading the party to a record victory in 2017 MCD elections. However, Dr Harsh Vardhan, a five-time law maker and a two-time Union minister, has a stronger political profile and expertise.

On this episode on ‘Delhi Chat Centre’, The Quint analyses the three BJP leaders one of whom, if the party wins the upcoming polls, will be the chief minister of the state.