Ahead of Delhi Polls, Babarpur Residents Open Up on Mohalla Clinic

A resident of Babarpur for the last 7-8 years, Maisar says, “She gets sukoon (relief) from the treatment at mohalla clinic.” Her husband works at a jeans manufacturing unit and she has four kids.

Hit by the impact of economic slowdown, she is critical about the recent policies that have impacted her husband’s work. “This GST has slowed down work for us,” she says.

Sitting on the bench outside the clinic was Ramshri who has been a resident of Babarpur for the last 20 years. “Teen baar aaye par dawai nahi mili (Have come here three times already but didn’t get the medicine)”, she says, anger and restlessness palpable in her tone.