Exit Polls Predict AAP’s Return in Delhi: Message For Opposition
The exams are over and the results are set to be announced on 11 February!
Even as the Delhi Assembly elections recorded an abysmal voter turnout of 57 percent, compared to the 67 percent voter turnout in 2015, the AAP is expected to form the government in Delhi, making it a hatrick for Arvind Kejriwal, who formed the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012.
As many as six exit polls are predicting a comeback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Here are the exact numbers:
The ABP-CVoter survey is projecting 49-63 seats for AAP, while BJP is expected to get 5-19 seats and Congress is likely to get 0-4 seats.
The India Today-Axis survey has given 59-68 seats for AAP and 2-11 to the BJP, with Congress drawing a blank.
The Times Now-IPSOS survey has predicted that 47 seats may go to AAP, followed by 23 to BJP and Congress may not open account in Delhi.
The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has given AAP 48-61 seats and BJP is likely to get 9-21 seats while their projection for Congress is 0-1 seat.
If the exit polls are proven correct and AAP does win the elections with such a massive margin, it would be significant in a number of ways:
First, in an election campaign which the BJP polarised in the name of Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, AAP had managed to add two 'S' – Shiksha (education) and Swasthya (health) to the age-old electoral issue of BSP (Bijli Sadak Pani).
Second, it would be a personal setback to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spearheaded BJP’s charge against AAP.
Third, it would mean that the Congress continues to be irrelevant in Delhi, where it ruled for 15 years between 1998 and 2013.
And finally, a massive victory for AAP could provide a template for the Opposition on how to take on BJP at the state level, by focusing only on governance and avoiding engaging with BJP on communal issues.
Have the people of Delhi voted for governance? We'll have to wait for a few more days to come to that conclusion.
