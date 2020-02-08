Exit Polls Predict AAP’s Return in Delhi: Message For Opposition

As many as six exit polls are predicting a comeback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Here are the exact numbers:

The ABP-CVoter survey is projecting 49-63 seats for AAP, while BJP is expected to get 5-19 seats and Congress is likely to get 0-4 seats.

The India Today-Axis survey has given 59-68 seats for AAP and 2-11 to the BJP, with Congress drawing a blank.

The Times Now-IPSOS survey has predicted that 47 seats may go to AAP, followed by 23 to BJP and Congress may not open account in Delhi.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has given AAP 48-61 seats and BJP is likely to get 9-21 seats while their projection for Congress is 0-1 seat.